Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Years & Years have announced they are parting ways, with lead singer Olly Alexander to continue the synth-pop group as a “solo project”.

In a statement posted to Twitter, it was revealed that instrumentalists Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen have left the group, while Alexander will remain as its sole member.

“This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavour and we’ve decided that Years & Years will continue as an Olly Alexander solo project,” they wrote.

They continued: “The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”

“These past 12 months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years),” they continued, before that adding that new music will be arriving “this spring.”

The news marks the second time the band has experienced a significant lineup change, as original members Noel Leeman and Olivier Subria departed back in 2013.

Most recently, the band released a cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s a Sin’ in conjunction with the TV series of the same name.

Within the series, the multi-talented Alexander stars as lead character Ritchie Tozer, a young man grappling with the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ’80s and ’90s.

In an interview with OK Magazine following the success of the show, Alexander revealed he is keen to continue pursuing both acting and music.

“[My ultimate goal is] to continue performing,” he said.

“It’s A Sin was such a profound experience that has made me think, ‘Wow I would really love another go at something like this.'” he continued.

“It’s been amazing and I really want to do it again, but I’m going to take it as it comes… I’m putting out more music this year, but I am also going to see what happens.”

Check out ‘It’s a Sin’ by Years & Years: