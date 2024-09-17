English rockers Supergrass are heading to Australia in June 2025 for their I Should Coco 30th anniversary tour.

The three-date east coast run marks their first headline shows in the country in 17 years. Fans can expect the band to perform their iconic UK #1 debut album I Should Coco in full, along with additional hits.

“15th May 2025 marks 30 years since I Should Coco. We’re excited to announce our return to perform the debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time. Dynamic pricing not included,” said bassist Mick Quinn.

The English rockers will bring their classic tracks like “Caught By The Fuzz,” “Alright,” “Moving,” “Pumping On Your Stereo,” “Mansize Rooster,” and “St. Petersburg” to Melbourne’s Forum on Saturday, June 7th, the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Tuesday, June 10th, and The Tivoli in Brisbane on Wednesday, June 11th.

Frontier Member presale begins on Thursday, September 19th at 1pm AEST, with general tickets going on sale Monday, September 23rd at 1pm AEST. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/supergrass.

Formed in Oxford in 1993, Supergrass have earned recognition from the BRIT Awards, NME Awards, Q Awards, and Ivor Novello Awards, solidifying their status as one of the most influential bands of the 1990s. They made their breakthrough with the Mercury-nominated, UK #1 debut album I Should Coco in 1995, driven by the global success of its fourth single, ‘Alright.’

The band followed up with five more studio albums—In It For The Money (1997), Supergrass (1999), Life On Other Planets (2002), Road To Rouen (2005), and Diamond Hoo Ha (2008)—before announcing their split in 2010. Each member went on to pursue successful solo careers. To mark their 25th anniversary, The Strange Ones: 1994 – 2008 was released in January 2020, along with Live on Other Planets (Live 2020).

Supergrass were originally set to tour Australia in 2020, but plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Now, 17 years later, they’re finally returning with a brand-new show celebrating I Should Coco’s 30th anniversary.

Supergrass Australia Tour 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Member Presale

via frontiertouring.com/supergrass

Runs 24 hours from: Thursday 19 September (1pm AEST)

or until presale allocation exhausted

Tickets on sale Monday, September 23rd at 1pm AEST

Saturday, June 7th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC – 18+

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, June 10th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW – Lic. All Ages

sydneyoperahouse.com

Wednesday, June 11th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD – 18+

ticketmaster.com.au