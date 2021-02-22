Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

The surviving members of Nirvana have revealed that they still perform together “every once in a while”.

During the Foo Fighters’ appearance on The Howard Stern Show (via Ultimate Guitar), frontman Dave Grohl and guitarist Pat Smear confirmed that they still jam with Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic.

“Every once in a while, I, and Krist and Dave get together and we do play as if we’re Nirvana… so we don’t have to miss [playing with Nirvana], we do it… if we’re in the same town together or whatever, we’ll get together and jam,” said Smear.

When asked where the trio get together to perform, Smear said that they last gathered “at the house where we recorded the album.”

“We actually recorded some stuff,” added Grohl.

The pair went on to explain that it is painful to listen back to old Nirvana albums, in part due to the untimely passing of lead singer Kurt Cobain.

“It just makes me sad,” said Smear, while Grohl agreed that it is “hard sometimes”.

“There are times when you’re driving in the car and a song will come on… last night actually, my daughter Harper, she’s 11, she’s like, ‘dad, can we just go drive around?'” he said.

He continued: “she’s been stuck in the house for weeks, so we jump in the car… this cool old Ford van from the ’60s, and we just drove around Hollywood, looked at it, it was like eight o’clock at night, just driving around.”

“And ‘Come as You Are’ came on the radio, and she started singing… she’s saying every word! I’ve never played her that record, we never talk about Nirvana and stuff, and she as singing every word to the song! That to me, that feels good.”

Grohl went on to reveal that Harper asked him about Nirvana and Cobain for the first time during the same car trip.

“She wanted to know if Kurt was shy, I think. I was like, ‘yeah, we kind of was’. And then she said, ‘was he shy around people he didn’t know – or was she also shy around people he did know?'” he said.

“It was interesting, it was really the first time she started really asking me questions about Kurt, that was a first… it was great.”

Check out some of the surviving members of Nirvana on The Howard Stern Show: