The remaining members of The Doors, John Densmore and Robby Krieger, will be reuniting to perform a special benefit set in L.A. alongside Krist Novoselic this month.

Following on from the recent Nirvana reunion performance this month, it’s expected at this reunion of The Doors will follow suit.

A number of vocalists will be making appearances in filling in for Jim Morrison, while Novoselic will play bass. Guest vocalists include Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), Haley Reinhart and Micah Nelson.

The headline set will go for 30 minutes, though according to Rolling Stone Densmore has admitted the setlist hasn’t been defined yet.

“I’m used to it!” he said.

“I was the one who did the setlists in The Doors…I could get them into three or four songs, and then we’d wing it! Corralling musicians is like corralling cats.”

Also performing at the event are Ingrid Michaelson, Fitz and The Tantrums and Jason Mraz. All proceeds from the concert will be going towards People Assisting The Homeless, an US non-profit providing affordable housing in Los Angeles.

“We’re giving back to the city that fed us artistically,” Densmore said.

“This homelessness thing, it’s a problem in every city; it’s a huge problem. It’s not just L.A., it’s everywhere. And why is that? Because the gap between the rich and the poor is the biggest in the history of our country. There’s big problems; you can’t just put a band-aid on it.”