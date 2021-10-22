In news very fitting for a Friday, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have dropped their new collab ‘Moth to a Flame’ and it’s a helluva banger.

The Weeknd’s trademark piercing vocals ring through the opening notes of ‘Moth to a Flame’ and the signature electronic beats that made Swedish House Mafia famous, ring throughout the back half of the song.

Both parties have been teasing and the release for weeks and dropped the track today, along with an intoxicating video clip directed by Alexander Wessely.

The Weeknd originally teased the collaboration in September when he posted two snippets of unheard audio and tagged Swedish House Mafia. The clips showed the words “like a moth to a flame”, before the words “to be continued” flashed up.

Earlier this week, Swedish House Mafia then went ahead and confirmed that their collab with The Weeknd would be out shortly.

“This Week,” the band posted on Instagram along with a short clip of the song video, featuring none other than The Weeknd’s recognisable face – and voice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @swedishhousemafia

Not only have the two musical powerhouses blessed our eyes and ears with the song and video clip, but Swedish House Mafia also announced their first world tour since 2013, too. The trio will be visiting 44 cities across America, the UK and Europe between July and November next year.

Swedish House Mafia is really throwing themselves in the deep end after almost a decade off touring together. The band called it quits in 2013 after the conclusion of their One Last Tour, erm, tour. Not only will they be embarking on the world tour, they’ve also announced that they’re headlining Coachella 2022. They are the third act announced for the festival and will be joining Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott.

Check out ‘Moth to a Flame’ by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia: