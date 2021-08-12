The Weeknd has officially entered the new era of his musical career with the release of his single, ‘Take My Breath’.

First teased back at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the artist announced that “the dawn is coming”. Upon accepting his award, he said, “I just want to say the After Hours are done and the dawn is coming.”

Although the album details are still somewhat pretty slim, we can still string together everything we know so far.

In his GQ cover story interview, the ‘Take My Breath’ artist spoke on which artists he was keen to collaborate with on the next album. He began, “I’d love to work with Arca. Arca’s great.”

He also said he’d love to work again with Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator.

“I’d love to work with Kanye again. Especially on production. I got mad love for Tyler, the Creator, and what he’s doing right now. Tyler is funny, man. I remember he came to one of my performances—I think it was like a festival performance. And he was very vocal about how ‘Starboy’ was his favorite song at the time.”

And now it looks like we have a more recent update on what we can expect from the new album, in particular inspiration and potential track feature.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

On an episode of Memento Mori, The Weeknd’s Apple Music 1 radio show, the artist played “a mix of music that showcases tracks inspiring the new Dawn era.”

Songs played during the episode include Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’ and ‘Toxic’, as well as Nas’ ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Thief’s Theme’, in addition to songs by Swedish House Mafia, Kid Cudi, Kanye West and Tyler, the Creator.

The Weeknd also shed some light on the upcoming album, where he said, “Album is pretty much done. Just doing some final tweaks, some mixing notes, additional vocals.”