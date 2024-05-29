Brisbane festival Sweet Relief! is coming back for a second edition.

Sweet Relief! 2.0 will head to Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium on Saturday, September 7th with a lineup consisting of a good mix of international and local acts.

Leading the lineup is multi-platinum selling US artist Kelis, who everyone will remember for her unstoppable hit “Milkshake”. The R&B star will be performing exclusively at Sweet Relief!.

Kelis is coming to the festival through a partnership between QLD Music Trails and BIGSOUND – Kelis has also been announced this week as the keynote speaker at BIGSOUND 2024, which will take place on Thursday, September 5th.

QMusic and BIGSOUND CEO Kris Stewart says of the partnership with QMF: “BIGSOUND lights up the heart of Fortitude Valley each year with a flurry of music lovers, brilliant minds and world-class performers,” he says.

“It’s a pleasure to get to partner with QLD Music Trails to bring to the city someone who encompasses all these things and more, Kelis, for what will undoubtedly be an incredible keynote speech and festival performance.”

Joining Kelis is The Presets, who have been fan favourites in the Austrlaian dance music scene for over 20 years. Expect them to bring a typically high energy set to Sweet Relief!.

Fresh from competing in Eurovision 2024, Electric Fields will also be appearing at the festival, as will Haiku Hands, dameeeela, and Juno. More acts are also set to be announced closer to the festival.

According to Tourism Minister Michael Healy, Sweet Relief! Is the signature event on the Brisbane Trail.

“With Kelis in attendance alongside some fantastic local talent at the iconic Ballymore Stadium, this will be a concert experience to remember,” he shares. “Through Tourism and Events Queensland, we madwe a commitment to bringing global singer-songwriter Kelis to Brisbane, which is a major coup for the city’s music scene.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 7th at 11am local time. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 4th at 11am AEST (sign up here).

Sweet Relief! 2024

Ticket information available here

Saturday, September 7th

Ballymore Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Lineup

Kelis (Exclusive) | The Presets (Live) | Electric Fields

Haiku Hands | Dameeeela | Juno

+ More to be announced