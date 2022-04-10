Taylor Swift may have been quiet on social media, but her Swifties are as active as ever, attacking a parody account for making a “misogynistic” joke about the singer.

“Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq.” (which explicitly states it’s a parody account in the bio) came under fire from Swifties for tweeting a reply to tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Musk – who was pointing out many of Twitter’s top accounts had been posting minimal content – remarked that Taylor Swift “hasn’t posted anything in 3 months”.

For example, @taylorswift13 hasn’t posted anything in 3 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

“You should date her then she will tweet songs about you after you break up,” Patel joked. “This is called activist investing.”

While many found the joke amusing – and others made similar jokes – multiple Swift fans came for the well-known meme account.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Sir you’re literally one of the reasons she does not use socmed that often, so sad to think you have a degree but spew misogynistic jokes,” one fan replied.

“Sir please misogynistic jokes aren’t funny and will never be funny. ‘Dr’ own up to that,” wrote another.



Another was straight to the point: “F**k you, Patel.”

The “meme doctor” later shared screenshots of angry Swifties responding to their comments: “I did not put getting cancelled by Taylor Swift fans on my 2022 bingo card,” they wrote.

I did not put getting cancelled by Taylor Swift fans on my 2022 bingo card pic.twitter.com/f5y5GHQtFa — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 9, 2022

The ensuing drama gave Patel plenty of extra fodder for his follow-up tweets.

“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself get cancelled by Swifties,” they wrote, followed by, “In 2022 it is more dangerous to criticize Taylor Swift on twitter than the CCP.”

Then there was the reference to this year’s Oscars:

Taylor Swift fans after you tweet a joke about her songs pic.twitter.com/Lmg6XTvHC0 — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) April 9, 2022

“Taylor Swift fans after you tweet a joke about her songs,” they posted along with a clip of Will Smith yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth,” at comedian Chris Rock.

Swift has likely been quiet due to working on new music. The singer recently teased her new track ‘Carolina’ from the upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

Meanwhile, nobody seems to have a clear idea of who is behind Patel’s account, but Medium did a pretty comprehensive analysis into “Who the f*ck is Dr. Parik Patel?” last year.