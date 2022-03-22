Taylor Swift is back with new music – the singer is all set to drop ‘Carolina’ for the Daisy Edgar Jones starrer Where the Crawdads Sing.

Any day with Taylor Swift music is a good day – and we’re in luck. Taylor Swift has just previewed her new track ‘Carolina’, part of the upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing.

Posting the trailer for the movie – starring Daisy Edgar Jones – Swift gushed about falling in love with the eponymous book.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” she said. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

Swift is the sole lyricist on the track. On production is Aaron Dessner, whom she also teamed up with on Folklore and Evermore.

The song evidently takes from the plot of the movie, which is set in North Carolina and follows the story of Kya, who lonely life gets tougher after she is accused of murdering one of her suitors.

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story,” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Swift is also coming off of the successful run of the release of two of her re-recordings, which culminated with the release of ‘All Too Well (10 minute version)’. The track also came with a short film of the same name, directed by Swift herself and starring Dylan O’ Brien, who apparently was her first choice for the role.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out the snippet for Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ in the trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing: