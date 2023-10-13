When it comes to festivals, SXSW stands out as a beacon of creativity, innovation and unforgettable experiences. This year, Rolling Stone Australia is turning up the heat even further, announcing a multi-day activation in partnership with Old El Paso™ Australia at SXSW Sydney 2023.

The live showcase, Rolling Stone Courtyard, will take place October 18-21 in the Powerhouse Museum Courtyard in Ultimo, and will bring an epic lineup of musicians, including Alter Boy, Dean Brady, Phoebe Go and Gold Fang, with secret headliners yet to be announced.

The Rolling Stone Courtyard will be dedicated to live music, great food and lively conversation, just like a vibrant night of Mexican-inspired food at home with family or mates. Each day will host different acts spanning all genres, giving audiences a high-energy and unique experience.

Proudly sponsored by Old El Paso™, the event is inspired by the brand’s ‘Make Some Noise’ spirit and homage to Mexican culture – combining music, food, vibrancy, joy and connection. It’s all about coming together, forgetting your phone, grabbing a taco by two hands and chatting, singing and laughing across a dining table.

That’s the vibe Old El Paso™ will bring to the Rolling Stone Courtyard this October.

Throughout the event, Old El Paso™ will take attendees behind the scenes with exclusive artist interviews onsite. You’ll get a glimpse into the world of music from the artists themselves, providing an intimate perspective on their creative journeys. For those looking to see where the magic happens, the official Wrap Room will come to life with exclusive content.

If you're a fan of music, Mexican-inspired food and good times, you're invited to come along and join the activities, experience live performances, and Make Some Noise as you immerse yourself in the spirit of Old El Paso™.

