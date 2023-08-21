SXSW Sydney is opening to the public in a big way.

Today, the event organisers announced the SXSW Sydney Music Festival Wristband, which will provide access to over 300 performances from the finest emerging and established Australian and international artists, spread across 25 iconic venues (think the Lord Gladstone and the Lansdowne) over four days.

It means that SXSW Sydney will closely follow the example of the original SXSW, which completely takes over the Texan city of Austin each year. Sydney’s best bars, venues, pubs, and entire streets will become a music hub like no other.

The SXSW Sydney Music Festival Wristband is available for purchase from Friday, August 25th exclusively via the event’s official website, with early bird tickets starting from $280.

Note that the Wristband doesn’t provide access to the conference, workshops, or other events and sessions throughout the week, which require a badge for access.

In addition to the announcement of the Wristband, SXSW Sydney has also confirmed a number of exciting artist additions to its lineup.

Adam Newling, Agung Mango, Foley, The Terrys, These New South Whales, Will Swinton, and Daffodils are among the new additions, joining the likes of ASHY, bella amor, Fazerdaze, Gut Health, Jujulipps, and Mia Wray. In total, over 200 artists will showcase their music at SXSW Sydney.

SXSW Sydney 2023

Sunday, October 15th-Sunday, October 22nd

Various Venues, Sydney, NSW

Further information via sxswsydney.com

New Lineup Additions

Adam Newling (AU)

Adrian Dzvuke (AU)

Agung Mango (AU)

Andy Golledge Band (AU)

Anesu (AU)

Aodhan (AU)

Ardhito Pramono (INDONESIA)

Ashwarya (AUS)

Asia7 (THAILAND)

Automatic (US)

Batavia Collective (INDONESIA)

Big Skeez (AUS)

Cloe Terare (AUS)

Cody Jon (AUS)

Daffodils (NZ)

Dobby (AUS)

Dulcie (AUS)

Evie Irie (AUS)

Feby Putri (INDONESIA)

Foley (NZ)

Hindia (INDONESIA)

Inkabee (AUS)

Jacqui (KOREA)

Jem Cassar-Daley (AUS)

Marv (KOREA)

Meaningful Stone (KOREA)

Owen (KOREA)

Pop Shuvit (MALAYSIA)

Squid The Kid (AUS)

The Terrys (AUS)

Theodor Black (UK)

These New South Whales (AUS)

Tiffi (AUS)

Will Swinton (NZ)

Yuji (Malaysia)