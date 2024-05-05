SXSW Sydney has revealed its first batch of artists for the 2024 festival.

Among the roster of fresh talent are rising local stars, such as artist and Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon, Sydney’s own pop sensation Nick Ward, and Total Tommy, also hailing from Sydney.

Also featured are UK-based Aussie duo HighSchool, who have previously toured with acclaimed acts like CHVRCHES and Sam Fender, along with Maina Doe, an up-and-coming R&B sensation from Sydney.

Adding to the lineup is SAHX, the first Australian signee to the heavyweight hip hop label Def Jam, as well as J-MILLA & Yung Milla, rising rap talents from the Marranunggu community, and instrumentalist Joel Sunny.

Beyond the local scene, SXSW Sydney will showcase international acts including the Colombian psych-rock trio BALTHVS, Ena Mori, a Japanese-Filipino electronic-pop artist based in Manila, and 404, an emerging electronic artist from Seoul, Korea.

Last year’s debut festival included a standout session by acclaimed Chicago rapper Chance the Rapper, celebrating 50 years of hip hop.

Australian artists like Big Skeez, Dobby, Ashwarya, and Adam Newling, as well as Kiwi artists like ASHY, Foley, Melodownz, and Vera Ellen, showcased their music during the three-day event.

“After the success of the inaugural SXSW Sydney in 2023, we are once again inspired by the overwhelming response from the creator communities to participate in the 2024 program,” said SXSW Sydney Chair and TEG Group CEO, Geoff Jones.

“This is the first of many announcements as we roll out the extensive and diverse range of visionaries & creative thinkers from around the Globe that make up the SXSW Sydney 2024 conference lineup.”

“SXSW Sydney is about discovery and an opportunity to be surrounded by the best and brightest minds from Tech & Innovation, Games, Music, Screen and Culture. This year’s SXSW promises to be as inspiring as ever.”

Today’s unveiling of SXSW Sydney’s 2024 initial lineup is the first of many announcements within the program.

SXSW Sydney 2024 Badges are currently on sale at a discounted Early Bird rate. Prices are set to rise on May 16th. For more details, visit sxswsydney.com.

SXSW SYDNEY 2024

Monday, October 14th –Sunday, October 20th

Various Venues, Sydney, NSW

Further information via sxswsydney.com