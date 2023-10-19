Some of Aotearoa’s finest up-and-coming artists are heading to SXSW Sydney this week.

Aotearoa New Zealand @ SXSW Sydney is a three-day event that will see 30 Kiwi acts perform at the festival alongside a series of networking events and panel presentations showcasing contemporary culture and creativity from the country.

Artists heading to Aotearoa House include energetic pop duo Foley, fresh from releasing their well-received debut album; acclaimed hip hop performers Jujulipps, Melodownz, and JessB; indie rock band Soaked Oats; and Wellington-based singer-songwriter Vera Ellen, who’ll perform her first run of Australian shows while Down Under for SXSW Sydney.

And ASHY will also be there. The singer-songwriter with a passion for pure pop comes to Australia this week armed with the five glistening gems from her 2023 debut EP, Status, and will be supported by her two backing dancers/performers.

Ahead of her trip to SXSW Sydney, Tone Deaf asked ASHY, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s Eight Kiwi Artists Tipped to Take Over, to tell us the top five things she’s looking forward to doing while in the NSW city!

ASHY’s Top 5 Things to Do at SXSW Sydney

Shows, Shows, Shows

Playing shows! I’m so excited to be performing multiple times at SXSW and in venues that take me to all different places within Sydney. My venues are spread across Ultimo, Chippendale, Darling Harbour, and near Chinatown. I’m also very excited to have my family who lives in Sydney come and watch my show for the first time.

Tourist Time

Going exploring around Darling Harbour and walking across the Pyrmont Bridge. Looking forward to hanging out with my band and finding some good spots to eat.

Bondi and Beyond

Going to the beaches. Would love to take the ferry across to Manly Beach, I’ve never been there and have always wanted to go. I’ve also never been to Bondi beach, so hopefully Sydney puts on the hot weather for us and we can make the trip out to them.

Treat Yo Self

Going to the inner city, mainly around Pitt Street for a great shopping spot, and grabbing some brunch while we’re there.

Live Music

Can’t wait to watch some other artists perform. It’s always so incredible to see live music, and at SXSW there are so many great acts in one festival. There’s such a huge variety of genres, my aim is to see as many artists as I can.