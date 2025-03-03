SXSW Sydney 2025 is stepping it up.

Organisers are bringing in new ticket options to make sure more people can get involved, no matter their schedule or interests.

You’ll have your pick of free events, single-session movie tickets, Festival Wristbands, or the all-access 7-day Pass—now $400 cheaper for early birds from March 20.

A new Conference Day Pass ($295) covers 75+ daily sessions across everything from Tech & Innovation to Marketing, Sustainability, and Culture. Want full access? A full-week Conference and Festival pass starts at $495, so it’s easier for everyone to join in.

Professional development is expanding. Workshops, mentor sessions, and networking events will cover topics like AI, business, leadership, and marketing.

The Screen Festival will feature film seminars, commentaries, and industry mentoring on funding, marketing, and festival circuits.

The Music Festival will focus on AI, new markets, and career development through panels and workshops.

The Games Festival will support indie developers with sessions on investment, business skills, and global markets.

More free events and experiences. The 2025 event will offer free music showcases from Wednesday to Saturday, a free Innovation Expo on Saturday, and family-friendly entertainment on Sunday, all in Darling Harbour.

New ticket options include single-session movie tickets ($25) and multi-day Festival Wristbands ($100 early bird) for Screen, Music, or Games Showcases.

When and where?

SXSW Sydney 2025 runs October 13–19 across Darling Harbour, Chippendale, and Broadway.

The 2024 event hosted 1,600+ sessions, including 400+ conference talks, 150+ development sessions, 300+ music performances, 95 film screenings, and more, drawing 300,000 attendees from 56 countries.

How to get involved?

Conference Submissions close March 23, and Public Voting on Conference Sessions opens March 17. Visit www.sxswsydney.com for details.

SXSW Sydney is delivered in partnership with the NSW Government and Destination NSW.

