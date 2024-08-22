SXSW Sydney has added over 25 new artists to its music program.

Artists from Australia, Aotearoa, South Korea, India, and many other countries will make their way to SXSW Sydney this October. The event’s programming team Reg Harris and Ruby Miles selected the artists from over 1200 submissions.

Announced today, Melbourne psych-rock band Majak Door, Aotearoa pop artist YAHYAH, and indie outfit dogworld have joined the lineup.

They join the likes of Auckland dream-pop band Phoebe Rings, Aussie surf rockers The Grogans, Sydney punk-rock outfit The Buoys, cult shoegaze artist RINSE, and historical Indonesian band Voice of Baceprot.

Heartbreak High multi-hyphenate Ayesha Madon, rising rappers J-MILLA and Yung Milla, and Colombian psych-rock trio BALTHVS are also on the lineup.

Check out the full music program, including all new additions, below. They’ll perform across iconic Sydney venues and music institutions from October 14th-20th.

Last year’s inaugural SXSW Sydney featured rising stars like Miss Kaninna, Inkabee, Radio Free Alice, and Molly Payton.

You can view the full list of artists, speakers, workshops, screenings, games, and experiences included in the 2024 program here.

New additions

2touch (NSW) – Arky Waters (NSW) – Bakers Eddy (VIC) – Berlin Psycho Nurses (China) – Big Sand(NSW) – Charm of Finches (VIC) – Dave Kent (WA) – dogworld (VIC) – Elizabeth M. Drummond (VIC) – GIMMY (NSW) – Heno. (USA) – Holiday Sidewinder (NSW) – Hydra Fashion Week (VIC) – Ivoris (NSW) – KATHMANDU(Indonesia) – Kinder Bloomen (Indonesia) – Kurilpa Reach (QLD) – Majak Door (VIC) – mindfreakkk (Thailand) – Nao Yoshioka (Japan) – overpass (UK) – Rub Of Rub (Indonesia) – Tim Hicks(Canada) – YAHYAH (NZ) – Yawdoesitall (NSW) – YONLAPA (Thailand)

Rest of lineup (in alphabetical order)

00_ (VIC) – 87dance (South Korea) – A. Swayze & the Ghosts (TAS) – Alexander Flood (SA) – Andr(Taiwan) – Anna Hamilton (USA) – Aysanabee (Canada) – Ayesha Madon (NSW) – BALTHVS (Colombia) – Beckah Amani (QLD) – Beth and Blue (NSW) – BIRDEE 王煒 (NSW) – Brazen Barbie (VIC) – Brekky Boy(NSW) – Brandn Shiraz (NZ) – Cap Carter (NSW) – Casual Healing (NZ) – Chase Woods (New Zealand) – Clara Benin (Philippines) – CLEWS(NSW) – COLDWAVE (SA) – Darcie Haven (WA) – Daste. (QLD) – Dear Sunday (WA) – Death Of Heather(Thailand) – Dem Mob (SA) – DIVEBAR YOUTH (SA) – DoloRRes (VIC) – Dualist Inquiry (India) – Dugong Jr(VIC) – Ena Mori (Philippines) – Esha Tewari (NSW) – FACESOUL(United Kingdom) – FELONY. (QLD) – Friends Of Friends (QLD) – Full Flower Moon Band (VIC) – G.U.N.(NSW) – Garage Sale (NSW) – Gangsar (Indonesia) – GODTET (NSW) – Gregor McMurray (NSW) – HighSchool (VIC) – Ila Barker (Canada) – I’mdifficult (Taiwan) – Ixaras (QLD) – Jamahl Yami (QLD) – Jeshi (United Kingdom) – Jess Moskaluke (CAN) – J-MILLA & Yung Milla(NT) – Joan & The Giants (WA) – Joel Sunny (NSW) – Jorja Smith (USA) – Juice Webster (VIC) – Kara Chenoa(Indonesia) – Kayps (WA) – Kitschen Boy (VIC) – Late November (QLD) – Liminal (NSW) – Littlefingers (IDN) – Loose Content (NSW) – Maggie Tra (NSW) – MAMMOTH. (VIC) – Maina Doe (NSW) – Manfredo Lament (NSW) – Mannequin Death Squad (VIC) – Mali (India) – Mia June (WA) – Mincy (NSW) – Monica Karina (Indonesia) – Mulga Bore Hard Rock (NT) – Mzuki (VIC) – Nauti (New Zealand) – Nick Ward (NSW) – Noah Dillon (WA) – NPCEDE(VIC) – OFK (USA) – Off The Menu (South Korea) – Outlet Drift (Taiwan) – Overpass (UK) – Phoebe Rings (New Zealand) – PYRA (Thailand) – Rei (NZ) – RINSE (VIC) – Rowena Wise (VIC) – Ruby Jackson (NSW) – SAHXL(NSW) – Sarah Wolfe (NSW) – Scattered Purgatory (Taiwan) – smol fish (WA) – Special Feelings (WA) – SSIVIVIV x LIVIGESH (South Korea) – Submerse (UK) – Sweet Boy (QLD) – TAB Family (WA) – The Buoys (NSW) – The Good Kids (NSW) – The Grogans (VIC) – The Moving Stills (NSW) – The Tullamarines (SA) – Tjaka (QLD) – Total Tommy (NSW) – TUSHAR (SA) – Twine (SA) – Vetta Borne(NSW) – Voice Of Baceprot (Indonesia) – WIM(Thailand) – XUZZ (NZ) – YenTing Lo (Taiwan)