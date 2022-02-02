Perth singer-songwriter Sydnee Carter has teamed up with Holy Holy‘s Oscar Dawson for her emotional new single ‘Rewind’.

Co-written with Central Coast duo Chymes, the song is a perfect showcase for Sydnee’s yearning vocals. “When we sat down to write ‘Rewind’, I was feeling very nostalgic about how easy being a child was and how growing up isn’t as amazing as you think it will be,” Sydnee explained about the song’s meaning.

“There’s a lot of emotional and physical ups and downs as you mature and become an adult and it was at a point in my life where I was reflecting on how easy it used to be, and how we don’t appreciate it when we are in the moment/ too young to appreciate it.”

It’s an introspective single, full of nostalgic glances to the past. “Life’s not what I thought it’d be / The pressure gets harder / Didn’t think it’d be this hard,” Sydnee sings, sounding overwhelmed by the weight of expectation.

Oscar from Holy Holy also had praise for his collaborator. “I really loved playing some guitars on this beautiful song by Sydnee,” he said. “Her vocals have such a softness, but there’s strength in there too. It’s a voice I hope we can all hear a lot more of.”

‘Rewind’ builds on Sydnee’s previously well-received singles such as ‘Bruises’, ‘Plans’, ‘When We Were Young’, and ‘Give It All Away’. She’s found herself becoming something of an in-demand collaborate in recent years, working with the likes of Paces, SLUMBERJACK, 360, and Kuren.

The multi-West Australian Music Award winner has certainly come a long way since appearing on The X Factor in 2014. Now a rising star of Australia’s pop music scene, her slick production and stirring vocals mark her as one to watch in 2022.

Check out ‘Rewind’ by Sydnee Carter ft. Oscar Dawson: