Headlining this year’s line-up are some of the hottest acts across genres. New York-based Yaya Bey will make her Aussie debut, blending neo-soul with funk in an unapologetically powerful R&B performance. Detroit house icons Chez Damier and Alton Miller will bring their deep, hypnotic beats to the City Recital Hall, giving Sydney a taste of the Motor City’s legendary club scene.

Australian rock mainstay Cash Savage and the Last Drinks return with their gritty, post-punk edge, while Perry Keyes brings his evocative storytelling to Black & White Town, set against stunning visuals by filmmaker Johnny Barker. Meanwhile, Melbourne alt-rockers Not Drowning, Waving will reunite with PNG artist George Telek for a live celebration of their groundbreaking Tabaran album, 35 years in the making.

International sensations like Marvin Gaye-inspired Jalen Ngonda are sure to steal hearts, as will London’s Hak Baker, known for his raw, genre-bending ‘G-folk’ sound that’s resonating worldwide. Expect unforgettable jazz fusion from GANNA, a Ukrainian-born star of the European jazz scene, and a mind-bending set from France’s NoSax NoClar, whose experimental energy will be on full display.

Introducing her fourth and final festival line-up, Festival Director Olivia Ansell said: “Sydney Festival has long held summer’s cultural pulse and this year is quite the heartbeat. Stories of Oceania, destiny and what we leave behind through to bold explorations of utopia and dystopia, Sydney Festival 2025 promises an exhilarating and thought-provoking journey through the arts with exceptional talent at the reins. This January, immerse yourself in a summer of unforgettable performances, groundbreaking new works, and exclusive experiences that reimagine the world around us.”

Adding to the excitement, Iceland’s ethereal JFDR will enchant with her mix of electro-folk, while Rufus Wainwright takes to the Sydney Opera House, performing his beloved mix of pop and folk in one of the festival’s marquee shows.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For local jazz fans, the Emma Pask Big Band is reimagining her album Cosita Divina in a Latin jazz spectacle, bringing a carnival of sound to the festival stage.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird offers available at sydneyfestival.org.au for those keen to jump in early.