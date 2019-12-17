System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan appears fed up with a lack of material from the group, calling on his bandmates to “put all the bullshit aside”.

Ask any System Of A Down fan and they’ll tell you that the “will they, won’t they” of the band’s new album is getting pretty old.

“Three of these bands can get out of their own way and work together for a common goal, maybe the fourth can as well,” he stated.

“Perhaps it’s time to put all the bullshit aside, check the massive egos at the door, and do together what none of us can do alone.”

“Maybe, just maybe a Christmas miracle will happen,” he continued. Maybe it can be a System Of A Down.”

In the comments though, Serj Tankian popped up to post a tongue-in-cheek comment stating, “I don’t have that System sticker. I like it upside down.”

While this does raise questions about whether or not we will be receiving new music at any point from the group, their continued ability to play shows while apparently taking swings at each other is impressive on a scale matched only by Oasis.

Who knows, maybe by the time they finally make their way back to Australia we’ll have a new record? Let’s face it, the way things are going, both are just as likely as the other.

Check out ‘Hypnotize’ by System Of A Down: