System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan appears fed up with a lack of material from the group, calling on his bandmates to “put all the bullshit aside”.
Ask any System Of A Down fan and they’ll tell you that the “will they, won’t they” of the band’s new album is getting pretty old.
While guitarist Daron Malakian and drummer John Dolmayan have explained that there’s “one member” holding them back, it was soon revealed that the cause of this delay is their frontman Serj Tankian.
However, despite pointing fingers, the group maintain they’re all still on good terms and happy to play shows. Still, the fact that Tankian claims his bandmates have to be “convinced” in order to release old unheard demos seems to indicate he’s not quite the stumbling block fans thought he was.
Now though, Dolmayan has entered the ring once again, calling on his bandmates to step up and help organise some new music for their fans.
Check out John Dolmayan’s post:
Taking to Instagram yesterday, John Dolmayan shared an image that featured stickers from Tool, Rage Against The Machine, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and System Of A Down.
Referring to the fact that the first three have released a long-awaited album, launched an unexpected reunion, and brought a former guitarist back into the fold, respectively, Dolmayan claimed it was time that his band did what all the fans were hoping for.
“Three of these bands can get out of their own way and work together for a common goal, maybe the fourth can as well,” he stated.
“Perhaps it’s time to put all the bullshit aside, check the massive egos at the door, and do together what none of us can do alone.”
“Maybe, just maybe a Christmas miracle will happen,” he continued. Maybe it can be a System Of A Down.”
In the comments though, Serj Tankian popped up to post a tongue-in-cheek comment stating, “I don’t have that System sticker. I like it upside down.”
While this does raise questions about whether or not we will be receiving new music at any point from the group, their continued ability to play shows while apparently taking swings at each other is impressive on a scale matched only by Oasis.
Who knows, maybe by the time they finally make their way back to Australia we’ll have a new record? Let’s face it, the way things are going, both are just as likely as the other.