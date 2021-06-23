SZA has revealed she will be dropping new tracks during her July 1 live stream following the release of singles ‘Good Days” and ‘Kiss Me More’.

The singer said in a statement that the livestream – which is a promotional event for Grey Goose – “feels like the best place to debut some of my new material.”

“Working with an iconic brand like Grey Goose and getting to be their Creative Consultant has been a great experience,” SZA said in the statement on the brand’s website.

“Essences are everything I look for in a spirit—crisp, light, smooth, and full of flavour. The opportunity felt like a perfect match to me.

“I love incorporating elements of nature into my performances and the fruits botanicals and herbs in Essences provide a great template for that.

Sza continued: “I feel like ‘In Bloom’ really captures where I’m at right now, especially after a year and a half of lockdown, which is also why it feels like the best place to debut some of my new material.

“I’m so excited for my fans to see this performance.”

It comes following SZA recently calling out a publication after they blocked her request to hire a Black photographer.

As per Complex, SZA didn’t name the actual publication in question but explained on Twitter that she asked for a Black photographer to shoot her recent cover story. When the publication didn’t agree with her request, she felt that she couldn’t continue.

“I requested a black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol its 2021.. and almost Juneteenth,” SZA said. “Respectfully I can’t do it.”

Naturally fans wanted to know which publication had acted in that way but SZA said that wasn’t her “vibe.” She did, however, praise several other publications “for all using black photogs in our recent covers,” including Rolling Stone and Cosmopolitan.

SZA went on to elaborate about the incident, explaining that her request was “not deep I jus like the way my ppl SEE me.”

“…love how we magnify us through our own unique gaze,” the singer said. “Its artful and magical. Jus Not into fitting ‘the white gaze’ rn.”

Check out ‘Good Days’ by SZA: