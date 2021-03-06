Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

SZA has dropped a new music video clip for her song ‘Good Days’ which is basically a five minute tribute to psychedelic mushrooms.

The enchanting trip clip begins with a close up of a handful of mushrooms on a notebook and then snaps to a video of some mushroom statues. It then pans to show the above mentioned mushroom notebook with SZA seemingly passed out alongside it.

The colourful clip continues its Alice in Wonderland-esque theme by featuring the hip hop artist singing amidst a field of mushroom sculptures.

The controversial clip doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering SZA has been very vocal about her use of hallucinogens. In an interview with Billboard in 2017, the singer credited beating a writer’s block while writing her album Ctrl, by reflecting a mushroom trip she experienced.

“I heard everything singing to me, from the grass and flowers to the little leaves,” she told Billboard. “I was tripped out, crying. It removed that fear barrier. The next day, I felt free — I couldn’t fail.”

Before that experience, SZA shared with the publication that she “grew resentful of music,” and said that her anxiety made her “afraid of the studio.”

Last year, SZA shared that she sent her mum some of her unreleased music and shared her response with her followers.

SZA posted her mother’s response in an Instagram story. “Sitting here eyes closed, rocking from side to side to your music. There is no one quite like you and your sound,” the message began.

“Soothing and disrupting at the same time. Such rich variations in texture, tone and tempos. And I was surprised and touched by the sweet homage to your granny. Love it and love you and thank you so much for stepping out of what’s comfortable to share it with me. I feel so special.”