SZA has suggested she may be ready to step away from music after completing her current contract, hinting at a shift to “peaceful children’s music” and even farming.

Writing on X on January 4, she shared, “To fulfill my last two album requirements, I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here. Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities.”

To fulfill my last 2 album requirements I think I just wanna make peaceful children’s music n get outta here . Then go be a farmer n donate the produce to underserved communities. — SZA (@sza) January 4, 2025

The singer, who released Lana last month as a deluxe version of her 2022 album SOS, seems to be considering a quieter life once her obligations are met. Lana added 15 tracks to SOS’s original 23, bringing the total number of songs associated with the project to a whopping 38. SZA also hinted at more updates, telling fans that new mixes and songs would drop on January 6th.

Both SOS and her 2017 debut Ctrl were released under Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and RCA Records. While it’s unclear how many albums remain in her deal, her comments suggest two full-length releases are expected.

This isn’t the first time SZA has shown interest in children’s programming. In 2024, she went viral for appearing on Sesame Street, fulfilling a dream she first expressed in 2017. Reflecting on the experience, she wrote, “GOD’S TIMING!!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUT LOUD!! NEVER GIVE UP!!”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

GODS TIMING !!! FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS AND SAY THEM OUTLOUD !!NEVER GIVE UP !! ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE I BELIEVE IN YOU !! 🫶🏾🥹💛 https://t.co/ApqBpPu3uc pic.twitter.com/E3qg7Kw4eC — SZA (@sza) March 2, 2024

SZA recently made headlines after parting ways with TDE’s “Punch” Henderson, calling it “the end of an era.” Despite the split, she expressed love and respect for the music executive, saying, “I wish him the best, whatever his choices may be.”

Looking ahead, SZA will join Kendrick Lamar on their co-headlining “Grand National Tour.” The duo has collaborated frequently, including on tracks like “gloria” and “luther” from Lamar’s GNX and “30 for 30” from Lana.