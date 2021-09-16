Content warning: this article about T.I. contains references to sexual assault

T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris will not face charges over accusations that they drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in Los Angeles in 2005.

It was revealed that T.I. and Tiny were under investigation by the Los Angeles Police department in May. Now, as TMZ report, prosecutors with no longer be charging the couple.

According to legal documents by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, the case was declined because the 10-year statute of limitations has expired.

The investigation stems from a police report filed by a woman, whose identity was kept anonymous, to two Los Angeles Police Department officers in April.

In the report, the woman detailed that she was brought to a hotel room by T.I. and Tiny, given a drink by Tiny that she believes was “most likely drugged,” and alleged T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toes without her consent.

A second police report with allegations of sexual assault was filed by a woman named Rachelle Jenks in early May. Jenks alleges that she was given a spiked drink, and engaged in sex with both T.I. and Tiny.

“Jenks states that she believes the initial shot of Patron was spiked and because she was drugged and under the influence, she was not able to properly consent to the events that transpired,” the police report notes. This report was filed, but the case was closed because the incident was “outside of the statute of limitations.”

T.I. addressed the sexual assault allegations made against him and his wife during a recent episode of The Big Facts Live podcast.

“Shit didn’t happen,” he said. “To be honest with you bro, stupid people listen to stupid people.”

He continued,“It’s simple as that. The name of the show is Big Facts. You show me one motherfuckin’ big fact on the subject and we can continue the discussion. This shit started January 29th.”