T.I. has spoken out in support of fellow artist Lizzo after she broke down on Instagram Live over relentless body-shaming comments.

The rapper took to Instagram to chime in on the situation via video, saying: “My message to Lizzo. I don’t know Lizzo personally. Listen, sweetheart, you are beautiful, you are talented, you are good enough for all the great things the world has to offer, don’t wait on nobody out there in the public to validate that.

“Their perception of you has more to do with them than it does with you. All these people who out here who have negative things to say it’s because they feel negatively about themselves.”

The hip hop star’s message of support comes after a new interview with Good Morning America, where Lizzo elaborated on the effect that hateful comments had had on her in recent times.

“I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive,” she said.

“People are like, don’t let ‘em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this shit should not fly. This shouldn’t be ok.

Lizzo continued: “Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever. It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most and I feel like if it weren’t for the internet, if it weren’t for social media, I could have been erased.”

“But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great and I’m still here. It’s difficult.”

It has since been revealed that Facebook has deleted the offending profiles that were harassing Lizzo as they violated its policy against hate speech, harassment and bullying.

The ‘Good As Hell’ singer also found support in Cardi B, who came to her defence following the emotional video.

Cardi retweeted the video with an accompanying message in defence of the star, stating that people are “going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”

She wrote, “When you stand up for yourself they claim you’re problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

In addition, Cardi – who recently joined Lizzo on the track ‘Rumors’ – defended the success of the song as well as stating that it’s top ten on all platforms.

She said, “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

