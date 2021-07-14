In a new interview, rapper T-Pain discussed the support he received after the Usher revelation, and falling in love with music again.

Last month, in an appearance on the Netflix series This Is Pop, rapper T-Pain revealed that he fell into a four-year-long deep depression after Usher told him that he ‘fucked up music’ in 2013.

Now, in a new interview with Complex, the rapper has opened up about the aftermath of the episode and the outpouring of support he received in its wake.

“I’m trying to figure out what I’ve done to receive such love because everything that I do is so normal to me and so organic,” he told Complex, also revealing that he had watched the episode almost a year before it came to Netflix. “I wasn’t really trying to get all that from this, but OK, thank you.”

In his own words, however, he admitted to feeling awkward about the love he received immediately after the episode: “I never put out a song and said this shit is going to go No. 1 or people are going to love this shit. When I put out songs, I’m like, I really like this song and some other people should hear this. I don’t know. It’s different to see people show love like they have and they are. I mean, it’s great. It’s amazing. But I’m so awkward, I don’t know how to receive it. I don’t know what to do with it.”

Reflecting on his journey since then, the rapper admitted that he had to fall back in love with music again rather than think about it as a job. “I just love music again. I love it. It makes me whole. It makes me feel like I’m doing something right. Makes me feel like I’m doing it for a purpose again. It’s not my job anymore, it’s actually back to my passion.” he said.

“For a long time, it became my job and I had to do it in order to survive, but now I’m not chasing No. 1 anymore. I’m not chasing any numbers. I know these streams can be bought. I’m not getting that depression from Instagram anymore to where I’m like, “How the fuck are these little niggas doing this shit?” I found out how they were doing it. Now you can see it every time.” he told Complex.

He also added that he’s grateful for the position he is in: “Being content with where you are and being grateful for the longevity and the career I’ve had. A lot of people don’t make it past the first year and I’m grateful I’m here 15, 16 years in.”

In exciting news, the rapper revealed that Kehlani is executive producing an album that will feature only female artists along with T-Pain. Tentatively titled A Day Out With The Girls, the project might feature the likes of CHIKA, SZA, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Check out ‘I Like Dat’ by T-Pain feat. Kehlani: