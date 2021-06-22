T-Pain might have seen Auto-Tune infiltrate mainstream music in a very big way in the 2010’s, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing at all.

In a new episode of Netflix’s This Is Pop, T-Pain recalls a harsh and super blunt conversation he had with Usher in 2013, a moment in which he recalls as starting “a four-year depression” for him.

T-Pain says, “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’”

As reported by Complex, Usher certainly wasn’t the only artist to throw shade at Auto-Tune, with Jay-Z doing it lyrically on the Blueprint 3’s ‘DOA’.