T-Pain might have seen Auto-Tune infiltrate mainstream music in a very big way in the 2010’s, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing at all.
In a new episode of Netflix’s This Is Pop, T-Pain recalls a harsh and super blunt conversation he had with Usher in 2013, a moment in which he recalls as starting “a four-year depression” for him.
T-Pain says, “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher. And he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda fucked up music.’”
As reported by Complex, Usher certainly wasn’t the only artist to throw shade at Auto-Tune, with Jay-Z doing it lyrically on the Blueprint 3’s ‘DOA’.
T-Pain recently took to social media this year to share that he recently discovered his Instagram DMs request folder. The artist shared a video in which he clears up the whole mess.
He began, “I’m 36 years old. I’m not 50, I’m not a boomer. It’s okay, I understand the beard has been here for a long time, you don’t understand how a 17 year old can have a beard. I came in with the beard. I’m gonna leave with the beard. I’m not shaving it so I can look younger for everybody else.”
He continued, “I do have a social media manager, which is literally the only reason I even went back to that request folder. Story was when when the request folder actually first happened, I went there before – I actually knew about it, I went there before and it was just all thousands and thousands of messages just like, ‘my sister’s a bartender, can you follow her on here?’ Immediately I was like ‘Okay, fuck this never going back there again, that’s a wasteland, I’m not clicking that shit ever again.’ And then I hired my social media manager.”
