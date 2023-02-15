Tame Impala have announced a special release to mark the 10-year anniversary of Lonerism.

Released on October 5th, 2012, the seminal album launched Kevin Parker’s idiosyncratic style of psychedelic rock into the stratosphere.

Following the album’s 10th anniversary late last year, Tame Impala will release the Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set on May 26th, which will mark the time the band performed the album in full at the California festival Desert Daze.

The packed 3 LP box set contains a lot to satisfy Tame Impala fans, including a 24-page booklet, unreleased album demos, and previously unheard demo sessions.

The anniversary edition artwork is courtesy of Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, while Matt Sav and Kevin Parker provided additional photography.

Tame Impala’s Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set is out May 26th, with pre-orders available now here.

Of Lonerism, Parker recently shared that it’s “difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time making the music for me. In a way, it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of Innerspeaker I had this new sense of purpose…calling…whatever you want to call it.

“I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely…to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself. For the most part anyway…”

Upon its release, Lonerism performed well across the globe, reaching the top 40 in the UK, US, and Australia. Parker’s album swept the 2013 ARIA Awards, winning three awards, including Best Rock Album and Album of the Year.

“Tame Impala’s second full-length, Lonerism, will once again be compared to albums from the late 1960s and early 70s. But the project is exciting because, by maximising the use of the available technology, it taps into the progressive and experimental spirit of psychedelic rock, and not just the sound,” Pitchfork wrote in a glowing review at the time.