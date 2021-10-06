Ahead of the release of The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, Tame Impala have teamed up with Lil Yachty on a remix of ‘Breathe Deeper.’

Tame Impala have announced a new deluxe box edition set of their 2020 album, The Slow Rush. The group previewed the expanded tracklist with a new remix of ‘Breathe Deeper’ featuring Lil Yachty.

In a statement announcing the release of the track, Lil Yachty said: “It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school, so it was a pleasant surprise and honor to be a part of such an incredible song.”

On the track, Lil Yachty adds his own rap verses seeped in reverb. The remix also comes accompanied by a music video featuring Yachty in a blonde wig, with light effects completing a surreal look.

‘Breathe Deeper’ is not the only Tame Impala track getting the remix treatment on the new set. Maurice Fulton will feature on a remix of ‘Patience’ – their’s 2019 single – Four Tet on ‘Is It True’, and Blood Orange on ‘Borderline’.

Rounding out the new offerings on the EP will be two previously unreleased B-sides, namely ‘The Boat I Row’ and ‘No Choices’.

Earlier this week, Music News confirmed that Tame Impala will also be featuring on Diana Ross’ upcoming album, her first in two decades.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Diana might be 77 but she is determined to push musical boundaries and challenge herself. She loves reinvention and melting genres together. She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala and is ecstatic with the track – she can’t wait for fans to hear it.” a source told Music News.

You can read more about this topic over at the Indie Observer.

Check out ‘Breathe Deeper’ by Tame Impala feat. Lil Yachty: