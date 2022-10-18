Tame Impala has issued a message to fans about the bright flashing lights at their upcoming Australian shows and warned those who are susceptible to seizures to “be careful”.

“Hey guys, just a reminder that there are some quite intense visual moments in our show so please be careful if you think you might be sensitive to such things or susceptible to seizures,” Tame Impala wrote in a statement on their story.

It continued, “Also if you see someone in trouble do the right thing by your fellow concertgoer and help them/signal for help. We can usually get help there really quickly. We’ve seen that making some space and making a path is reeallly [sic] helpful (this goes for all kinds of medical emergencies.)

“There were a couple of people who experienced a seizure last night which were treated on-site by St John’s and thankfully were not major/didn’t need to go to hospital. Thanks to everyone who assisted/helped,” the story concluded.

Tame Impala will finally kick off their run of Australian dates today, in support of their fourth album, The Slow Rush. The tour was initially scheduled for 2020, but was postponed to 2021 for COVID related issues, and postponed again when restrictions were still in place last year.

Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates

Rescheduled dates

Tuesday, October 18th, 2022

(Previously Thursday, December 9th, 2021)

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD (All Ages)

Thursday, October 20th, 2022

(Previously Tuesday, December 7th, 2021)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022

(Previously Sunday, December 12th, 2021)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

Sunday, October 23rd, 2022

(Previously Monday, December 13th, 2021)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

(Previously Wednesday, December 15th, 2021)

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA (All Ages)

Saturday, October 29th, 2022

(Previously Saturday, December 18th, 2021)

RAC Arena, Perth, WA (All Ages)

Tickets on sale now through Ticketek