Tame Impala have just missed out on a third straight No.1 album, with their latest effort, Deadbeat.

The Australian band’s fifth record has placed at No. 2, behind Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl which sits at top spot for a third consecutive week.

Though it means Tame Impala has missed out on a third-straight No. 1 album, it does ensure all five albums from the Perth-formed outfit have scored top five debuts; Innerspeak and Lonerism peaked at #4 in 2010 and 2012 respectively, while Currents hit #1 in 2015 and The Slow Rush topped the chart in 2020.

The result also means Deadbeat has clinched No. 1 on the Australian Albums chart, as well as the Vinyl chart.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave the new album a four star rating.

“Song structures are loose. The space between beats spotlight personal lyrics, which reveal more about the man behind the music than we’re accustomed to being privy to,” the review reads.

“For Deadbeat, Parker seems to have abandoned his quest for perfection in favour of pulling on threads of inspiration, then rolling about and luxuriating in whatever unravels. Nothing’s off limits or overbaked, Parker just lets his freak flag guide him.” Read the full review here.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian talent Ruel has landed at No. 6 with his second record, Kicking My Feet, while international heavyweights The Last Dinner Party have debuted at No. 7 with their new effort, From the Pyre.

Newly-announced AC/DC support act The Southern River Band have also made their ARIA chart debut with Easier Said Than Done coming in at No. 16, while Melbourne’s Camp Cope have hit No. 20 with Live at Sydney Opera House.

Over on the Singles chart, Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” has taken out top spot for the third-straight week, while the top ten has largely remained unchanged from last week’s rankings.