New Tame Impala music could be just around the corner.

Kevin Parker posted a carousel on the band’s official Instagram yesterday (July 13th) with the teasing caption: “Been busy,” followed a winking emoji.

The carousel features Parker surrounded by various instruments and collaborators, and ends with a whiteboard showing what looks to be a tracker of songs and their parts (see below).

The post drew an overwhelmingly positive reception in the comments section. “Ugh i love you guys,” wrote Dua Lipa; A$AP Rocky went with a simple combination of the prayer hands and love heart emojis; “This is not a drill!” Velvet Trip wrote excitedly.

Tame Impala last released an album in 2020 when The Slow Rush topped the ARIA Albums Chart and won five ARIAs. The longest wait between Tame Impala albums is just under five years, between The Slow Rush and 2015’s Currents, so a new record is perhaps overdue.

The teasing Instagram post comes after Parker previewed an unreleased track during a club set in Barcelona last month.

The surprise preview came during Parker’s appearance at Barcelona’s Nitsa Club, just a day after his DJ set at the Primavera Sound festival, as reported by Rolling Stone. Before playing the track, Parker teased the crowd with a simple question: “Do you guys want to hear a new Tame Impala song?”

The unnamed song marks a significant moment for Tame Impala fans who have been waiting for new material since 2020’s The Slow Rush album. Unlike the brief and whimsical “Journey to the Real World” from the Barbie soundtrack (the band’s most recent release), this new track reportedly features a clubbier, beat-heavy sound that had Parker clapping and dancing as it played through the venue’s speakers.

As Parker told the crowd before unveiling the new music, “There’s no going back from this point on” – perhaps indicating this is just the beginning of Tame Impala’s comeback.

In other news, Justice recently confirmed a DJ set from Tame Impala for their upcoming Australian tour. Tame Impala and Busy P will join the French electronic duo for their only Australian dates of the year.

Presented by TEG Live, the Australian shows kick off at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Tuesday, December 3rd, heads to Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Friday, December 5th, and wraps at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday, December 7th. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketek.

Justice (Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay) are riding high off the success of Hyperdrama, their first studio album in eight years, which topped the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart and scored a nomination at the 2025 Grammys. The duo took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Neverender”, featuring Tame Impala’s Parker — though their creative relationship stretches back much further than that.

For Parker, who hasn’t performed a multi-date DJ tour on home soil before, the run marks a rare and highly anticipated return to Australian stages.