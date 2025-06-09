Kevin Parker has given fans their first taste of new Tame Impala music in years, debuting an unreleased track during a club set in Barcelona over the weekend.

The surprise preview came during Parker’s appearance at Barcelona’s Nitsa Club on Saturday night, just a day after his DJ set at the Primavera Sound festival, as reported by Rolling Stone. Before playing the track, Parker teased the crowd with a simple question: “Do you guys want to hear a new Tame Impala song?”

The unnamed song marks a significant moment for Tame Impala fans who have been waiting for new material since 2020’s The Slow Rush album. Unlike the brief and whimsical “Journey to the Real World” from the Barbie soundtrack (the band’s most recent release), this new track reportedly features a clubbier, beat-heavy sound that had Parker clapping and dancing as it played through the venue’s speakers.

While singing along to the track, Parker delivered lyrics about friendship and changing relationships: “Everybody knows how I feel about you, so you can act surprised if you need to,” and “And I am still your friend if you think it’s worth it / it just means that I’ll see you when I see you.”

As Parker told the crowd before unveiling the new music, “There’s no going back from this point on” – perhaps indicating this is just the beginning of Tame Impala’s comeback.

Despite the lack of full Tame Impala releases in recent years, Parker has remained active in the music industry. In 2024, he won his first Grammy Award for his vocal contribution to Justice’s “Neverender”, which took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording. He also worked as a producer on Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism album last year.

In a significant business move, Parker sold his entire music catalogue to Sony Music Publishing in 2024 for an undisclosed amount, further cementing his status as one of modern music’s most influential creators.

While no official announcements have been made regarding a new Tame Impala album or tour, this unexpected preview has sparked speculation that Parker is ready to return with a full project in the near future.