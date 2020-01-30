Directing duo Terri Timely provide a retro music video for Tame Impala’s ‘Lost in Yesterday’. It’s the first video from the band’s upcoming album The Slow Rush.

We’re onto the fifth post-Currents single from Tame Impala and finally a music video has arrived. It makes the imminent arrival of Kevin Parker’s fourth album feel that much more real.

In the clip Parker does away with his regular onstage band members. In their place are a bunch of backing musicians who support Parker in wedding singer mode. Time rolls forward as the clip progresses. Several outfit changes occur to indicate how long Parker’s been holding down the wedding singer gig.

Watch: Tame Impala – Lost in Yesterday

The Slow Rush is due for release on Friday February 14. It’ll be the first Tame Impala LP since 2015’s Currents. That record catalysed massive growth in the band’s global following. Last year Parker and co. headlined the Coachella and Primavera festivals and played a highly esteemed Glastonbury set.

It’s been nearly one year since Tame Impala returned with the conga-heavy single ‘Patience’. It preceded the band’s performance on Saturday Night Live, where they premiered the follow-up single ‘Borderline’. The Slow Rush was announced in October 2019, coinciding with another single ‘It Might Be Time’.

Watch: Tame Impala – Patience (Live SNL)

An updated version of ‘Borderline’ will appear on the album, but ‘Patience’ will not. Another single, ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’, came along prior to ‘Lost in Yesterday’. It’s a candid look into Parker’s relationship with his departed father.

Tame Impala will embark on their biggest ever Australia tour this April. Joining Tame Impala on all dates are Texan psych-groove trio Khruangbin.