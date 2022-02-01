Tash Sultana has announced a 2022 North America tour

Tash Sultana has announced their first American tour in three years, adding 24 new U.S. dates to an already packed tour schedule.

The Australian musician will be performing their Terra Firma Tour throughout North America and Europe from March 2022 until September 2022.

Sultana will kick off the American leg of their tour in Las Vegas on June 10th, 2022 and tour around the states and Canada until July 23rd, 2022. Aside from their official tour dates, Sultana will also perform at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee on June 16th.

Sultana blew away fans when they played eleven songs from their #1 second album, Terra Firma, on MTV’s Unplugged series in May of last year. Sultana spoke to MTV about the iconic event ahead of their performance.

"It's completely different than anything I've ever done before," they said.

“I’ve been planning this next step for fucking absolutely a few years now. I’ve been putting it together behind the scenes…This has been years in the making, and at the moment I’ve been rehearsing every day for eight hours a day.” Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale Friday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.

Tash Sultana 2022 ‘Terra Firma Tour’ North America Dates

Monday, June 6th, 2022

The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitane, Las Vegas, NV Saturday, June 11th, 2022

Sandy City Amphitheater, Sandy, UT Sunday, June 12th, 2022

06/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre Tuesday, June 14th, 2022 06/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre Wednesday, June 15th, 2022

Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL Friday, June 17th, 2022

Agora Theatre, Cleveland, OH Sunday, June 18th, 2022

Promowest Pavilion Newport, KY Sunday, June 19th, 2022

Bonnaroo Music Festival, Manchester, TN Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY Friday, June 24th, 2022

The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA Satuday, June 25th, 2022

The Anthem, Washington, DC Sunday, June 26th, 2022

Pier 17, New York, NY Monday, June 28th, 2022

State Theatre, Portland, ME Tuesday, June 29th, 2022

House of Blues, Boston, MA Saturday, July 2nd, 2022

Sherblues & Folk Festival, Sherbrooke, QC Monday, July 4th, 2022

History, Toronto, ON Tuesday, July 12th, 2022

Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton, AB Friday, July 15th, 2022

Royal Theatre, Victoria, BC Saturday, July 16th, 2022

Orpheum Theatre, Vancouver, BC Sunday, July 17th, 2022

McMenamins Grand Lodge, Forest Grove, OR Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA Thursday, June 21st, 2022

Fox Theater, Oakland, CA Saturday, June 23rd, 2022

Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

