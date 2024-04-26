Tones and I has shared insights into her deep connection with US hip hop star Macklemore.

Known offstage as Ben Haggerty, Macklemore has been described by Tones as “one of my best friends in this industry,” highlighting a bond that extends beyond music into personal realms.

The revelation came during the Aussie artist’s appearance on the latest episode of the ‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ podcast, where Tones and I – born Toni Watson – discussed various aspects of her career and relationships within the music industry.

Tones and I emphasized the importance of her ‘stage family’ and her actual family back in Melbourne, underscoring her careful approach to maintaining close relationships. “If you follow me in any capacity, you’ll know how close I am with my onstage and offstage family. That’s important for me as a human, to maintain relationships closely,” she stated.

This philosophy of close-knit connections is mirrored in her interactions with Macklemore, with whom she has toured five times, with plans for another tour soon. Their collaboration extends to the studio as well, having worked together on the track “Chant” in 2022. The partnership blossomed further as they toured Europe together, where their crews and families also formed close bonds.

“Ben let me bring my whole crew and he has his whole crew. I come along, I sing with Ben, I do the hooks and he does the verses, so I’m really close with Ben’s family too because they’re very similar to mine. They’re just the best,” Tones revealed.

The strength of their relationship was particularly evident when both artists faced personal challenges. When Macklemore experienced tough times on tour, Tones encouraged him to rely on the supportive network around him. “By the end of that tour, he couldn’t believe it. He said it was the best tour he’d ever been on in his life,” she recalled.

‘Behind The Rolling Stone Cover’ is sponsored by Shure, affordable, durable, and exceptional-sounding microphones you can rely on. Available to watch and listen on Rolling Stone AU/NZ, and to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.