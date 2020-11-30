Last week, psych-rock titan Tash Sultana graced the stage of Sydney’s Hordern Pavillion for a momentous show as part of Great Southern Nights.

If you didn’t get to witness the performance in real life, fear not, the odyssey has been captured in an exquisite two-hour performance video. It’s sublime. Sultana tears their way through beloved tracks like ‘Jungle’ and ‘Big Smoke’, whilst treating the audience to new performances like ‘Pretty Lady’ and ‘Beyond the Pine’.

“I waited all year patiently for this one night. I rehearsed every single day for months. This room was more than I could have ever dreamed last night, I can’t believe I played a real show with real people this year,” Sultana wrote of the performance.

The musician also confirmed that their Hordern Pavillion performance would be their final solo looping show.

“I’ll be performing my last solo looping show this Saturday in Sydney,” Tash revealed. “Please don’t stress about me quitting because I’m definitely not, it’s just that my new albums on the way and it’s a whole new show.”

Tash’s forthcoming third album, Terra Firma, will arrive on Friday, February 19th, 2021.

Tash’s gig is part of the jointly produced by TEG and Live Nation live gig series Great Southern Nights — backed by the NSW Government and Destination NSW. The program aims to inject virility into the live music scene that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. Hosting 1000 Covid-safe gigs across New South Wales during the month of September.

Check out Tash Sultana Live at Hordern Pavilion:

Tash Sultana for Great Southern Nights live at the Hordern Pavillion Setlist

Performed Saturday, 28th November

Seed (Intro)

Big Smoke

Gemini

Mystik

Cigarettes

Pretty Lady

Beyond The Pine

Notion

Synergy

Jungle

Blackbird (encore)

Outro