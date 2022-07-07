We’re halfway through NAIDOC Week 2022, when we celebrate the history, culture, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. Throughout this time, TikTok has hosted the dedicated NAIDOC Week Hub, a place that elevates First Nations artists and businesses.

One such artist is rising rapper Tasman Keith: a Gumbaynggirr man from Bowraville, he’s recently become a prominent figure in the Australian hip hop scene. At 7pm AEST tonight, Keith will be performing a special livestream on his TikTok account @tasmankeith, showcasing his storytelling talents to an online audience.

The TikTok livestream comes at a good time, with Keith set to release his highly-anticipated debut album the following day on Friday, July 8th. Titled A Colour Undone, the collection of tracks touches on everything from generational trauma to unleashing one’s true self. The album features collaborations with the likes of Genesis Owusu and Jessica Mauboy and is the follow-up to the 2020 EP To Whom It May Concern.

Earlier today, it was also confirmed that Keith will be appearing at Splendour in the Grass later this month, with the rapper and Pond replacing the unavailable Surfaces, Mako Road, and Adrian Eagle. Keith is set to perform on the Mixup Stage on Saturday, July 23rd from at 1pm. If you’ve not yet secured your ticket for the festival, there are still some pre-loved tickets currently available in the Splendour resale.

So remember to catch Keith’s TikTok livestream at 7pm AEST here. You can also head to the First Nations playlist on the platform’s NAIDOC Week Hub to discover some of the best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music by other diverse artists. There are a number of playlists to choose from, including NAIDOC Hip Hop and NAIDOC Chill.

