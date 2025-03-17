After nearly five decades of hosting the who’s who of live music (and providing a place for students to drown their sorrows after class) Tasmania’s Uni Bar is calling last drinks this June.

The Uni Bar at the University of Tasmania Sandy Bay campus, which has hosted the likes of Cold Chisel, Faith No More, The Superjesus, Peking Duk, Regurgitator and The Amity Affliction, will close at the end of the financial year after their lease was not renewed.

Uni Bar licensee, Brendan Self, who has managed the venue for the past six years, told the Mercury he was grateful for the time he’s spent contributing to the vibrant cultural life on campus.

“The Uni Bar has been more than just a venue, it’s been a home for live music in Tassie and a place where generations of music lovers have come together,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking to see it go, but we’re incredibly proud of everything this place has meant to so many people.”

The University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, Campus Life (Southern Tasmania), Professor Nicholas Farrelly, has said the decision to shut the Uni Bar down was directly related to plans announced last November to develop a contemporary STEM precinct on the Sandy Bay campus.

He did indicate, however, that a more centralised venue may yet be established on the campus.

“A strong and vibrant campus experience for the students of today is integral to our future and we are actively working with the Tasmanian University Student Association about the location of student facilities in the heart of the redeveloped Sandy Bay campus,” Prof Farrelly said.“In line with this, the current lease for the Uni Bar expires in June and will not be renewed.”

The Uni Bar plans to go out with a bang, with a string of farewell events already planned including Kisschasy on June 20th, Perth band Old Mervs on June 28th, and Peking Duk are also set to return to bid the venue farewell.

“We’ve got some old favourites coming back to help close the doors and there should be some good gigs to interest everyone,” Self said. “We have been very lucky to be at the Uni Bar, being privy to a lot of great stories about the long list of amazing artists that have performed here like the Divinyls, Cold Chisel, and Paul Kelly.”

Self acknowledged the place Uni Bar will hold in Tasmania’s music history for almost half a century.

“Tens of thousands of people would have come through these doors over the years, and some may have met their future husband or wife here,” he said. “So rather than be upset for what we might not have in the future, we are just grateful for what Tasmanians have had for nearly 50 years.”