Taylor Hawkins’ family releases statement thanking the fans as the Foo Fighters announce two tribute shows for the late drummer.

The family of Taylor Hawkins has just released a statement to his fans on Twitter. This statement comes alongside the Foo Fighters announcing two tribute shows to Hawkins and thanks fans for all of the love they’ve shown since Taylor’s passing.

“A Message from The Hawkins Family”

A Message from The Hawkins Family pic.twitter.com/mOOI9PXtJD — Taylor Hawkins (@taylorhawkins) June 8, 2022

“STATEMENT FROM THE HAWKINS FAMILY

My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.

As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to “knocking your socks off” during every performance. Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.

Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created.

In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.

Thank you all again for your love and sympathy. Taylor loved all of you & we love you too.

With gratitude,

Alison Hawkins”

Here is the Foo Fighters announcement of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts:

For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother…Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.