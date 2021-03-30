The Pretty Reckless’ front woman Taylor Momsen recently sat down for a heartfelt interview with Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lily Cornell Silver.

As reported by Blabbermouth, the interview is a part of Lily’s IGTV series and podcast, Mind Wide Open. Among a few different things, Taylor shared her story on what it has been like to experience so much loss in such a brief amount of time, including the tragic death of Lily’s father, Chris Cornell. As well as sharing a little bit about her journey of healing.

Taylor said to Lily, “It’s a little bizarre to speak to you, because it started with your father, losing him. We were opening for Soundgarden, which, to me, was the highest of highs. Respect is not the right word, I love your father, I love their music, I love Soundgarden so much, to my core that I still don’t know how to put it into words.”

She continued, “To be on that tour opening for them was just the most incredible honour and experience of my life. Obviously, it ended tragically.”

Taylor also shares, “I was starting to write music and had a couple of songs that I was really proud of. I was calling our producer Kato, who is much more than just our producer, he was my best friend in the entire world, essentially the fifth member of the band… there would be no The Pretty Reckless if I had never met Kato.”

“As soon as we started to put plans in motion, I got the call that Kato had died in a motorcycle accident. That was the nail in the coffin for me, where I just spiraled downward so quickly into depression and this dark hole with no light that I didn’t see a way out of.”

Taylor also mentions that a key step to her healing has been talking to people. She said, “Talking to people about mental health is the first step on the road to healing.”

Check out the conversation between Taylor Momsen and Lily Cornell Silver.