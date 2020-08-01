Taylor Swift is on course for the biggest release of 2020 with her latest album Folklore selling over 2 million copies in its first week.

It’s been a crazy week for Taylor Swift since she unexpectedly dropped her eight studio album. It was done to the surprise of even her closest fans, its release only announced about 15 hours beforehand.

In just its first day on Spotify the album was streamed an incredible 80.6 million times. This set a new benchmark for first-day streams by a female artist. On the singles front, ‘Cardigan’, ‘exile (feat. Bon Iver)’, and ‘the 1’ have all shared time at the top of the U.S. Top 50 chart on Spotify.

Folklore performed well on other platforms too. It broke the Apple Music 24-hour record for most-streamed pop album with over 35 million streams on its first day.

Final first-week U.S. sales estimates have yet to be announced, but Swift’s album is looking likely to overtake Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Legends Never Die to claim the coveted title of biggest debut release of 2020.

She also now holds the record for the female artist with the most albums debuting above 500,000 sales in the U.S.. This means all but her very first album have reached this mark. The last album to garner at least 500,00 units in one week was Swift’s own previous LP, Lover, which sold an incredible 867,000 units in August of last year.

After it was already announced that the album had incredibly sold 1.3 million copies in its first 24 hours alone, now Folklore has gone on to sell over 2 million copies around the world in one week. Not many artists could drop their album with such little press and see it be so successful. It’s impressive figures like these that cement Swift status as the biggest pop star on the planet.

Check out ‘Betty’ by Taylor Swift below: