Taylor Swift has cancelled three Vienna shows on her ‘Eras Tour’ following the arrests of two men who were allegedly planning to execute terror attacks at multiple locations in the city.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” the official ticketing agency shared in a statement. “All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

Swift’s shows were scheduled to take place between August 8th-10th. They were initially reported to continue as scheduled with increased security measures, with police officials stating that “the concrete danger has been minimised.”

Details are still emerging regarding the foiled terror attacks, which was addressed in a news conference from Vienna State Police Director Franz Ruf, and Police Chief Gerhard Purstl.

As per Rolling Stone, chemical substances were discovered after authorities took a teenager into custody who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS after being radicalised online. The other man who was arrested is also said to have an allegiance to the terrorist group.

The substances retrieved from the 19-year-old are currently being evaluated in order to determine whether they were meant to be used for the purposes of constructing a bomb.

One man was arrested in Vienna, while the 19-year-old — considered to be the main suspect — was detained in a town south of the capital called Ternitz. No additional details regarding the matter have been shared from officials.

In other Swift news, the pop superstar recently shared a stripped-back acoustic version of “Fortnight”, showcasing a quieter side of her musical collaboration with Post Malone.

The pair released an acoustic version of their hit single “Fortnight”, originally the lead track from Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The song “Fortnight” not only debuted at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for two weeks, but it also marked the first collaboration between Swift and Malone following years of mutual respect and admiration. Swift has openly expressed her admiration for Malone’s songwriting and melodic prowess in the past, which she experienced firsthand during their collaboration.