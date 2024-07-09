Taylor Swift and Post Malone have shared a stripped-back acoustic version of “Fortnight”, showcasing a quieter side of their musical collaboration.

The pair released an acoustic version of their hit single “Fortnight”, originally the lead track from Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. This new rendition foregoes the robust percussion of the original for more subdued piano melodies and acoustic guitar, allowing Swift and Malone’s vocals to blend and resonate with poignant clarity.

The song “Fortnight” not only debuted at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it remained for two weeks, but it also marked the first collaboration between Swift and Malone following years of mutual respect and admiration. Swift has openly expressed her admiration for Malone’s songwriting and melodic prowess in the past, which she experienced firsthand during their collaboration.

On social media, Swift shared insights into the creation of the “Fortnight” music video, which she wrote and directed. The video features a narrative of fatalism and includes cameos from Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, co-stars from the film Dead Poets Society. Swift described the video as a “perfect visual representation” of the album, filled with metaphors and references that align with the themes explored in her music.

Malone, reflecting on his involvement, expressed his gratitude towards Swift on Instagram, praising her creativity and the impact of their collaboration. He noted the rarity and significance of working with someone of Swift’s calibre, highlighting the deep personal and professional respect he holds for her.

This acoustic version of “Fortnight” strips back the layers of their collaboration, offering fans a more intimate look at the chemistry between Swift and Malone. The revised track with its hauntingly beautiful arrangement provides a new way to experience the emotional depth of their partnership, emphasising the raw emotions conveyed in the lyrics: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.”