Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” music video has officially dropped on YouTube, just two days after lighting up cinema screens across the US.

Directed by Swift herself, the lavish, theatrical clip kicks off the next chapter of The Life of a Showgirl era — with lyric videos for all 11 other tracks also rolling out exclusively on YouTube.

The video sees Swift and her Eras Tour crew dancing through decades of glamour and tragedy. She morphs from a platinum-blonde showgirl à la Marilyn Monroe to a sixties go-go dancer, an Esther Williams–style bathing beauty, and a raven-haired starlet walking the plank in an old-school theatre scene. It’s a dazzling, self-aware journey through the many faces of performance — and Swift’s own mythology.

“The idea I came up with for this music video was sort of a journey throughout all these different ways in which, over time, you could be a showgirl,” Swift explained during the Official Release Party of a Showgirl theatrical screening. “Like, how you would be in the public eye back during the 1800s, when you’d sit for a Pre-Raphaelite painting. Or you could be a showgirl by being a cabaret burlesque club performer. You could be a theatrical actor putting on a performance. You could be a Vegas showgirl. You could be one of the girls in the Busby Berkeley screen-siren era of the ‘30s and ‘40s. You could be a pop singer on the Eras Tour.”

The three-day cinema event grossed a huge USD$33 million, even with fans knowing the video would hit YouTube shortly after. Swift packed the theatrical version with exclusive extras, including behind-the-scenes footage, spoken introductions, and Easter eggs that offered context for Ophelia’s lush visuals.

One reason Swift says she was so excited about “The Fate of Ophelia” was a simple reunion. “We got everybody back together from the Eras Tour,” she said. “All of the performers that you saw on that stage are back in this music video, as well as so many of the people who worked behind the scenes to create the Eras Tour.”

That includes longtime collaborators like production designer Ethan Tobman and choreographer Mandy Moore.

There’s no Travis Kelce cameo, but a football does appear. During the line, “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes,” Swift catches a ball tossed her way and throws it behind her effortlessly. In behind-the-scenes footage, she laughs about her lack of experience. “I was so nervous I was gonna miss the catch, but I nailed it!”

The video closes with a shot mirroring the Showgirl album cover: Swift submerged in a tub, in full showgirl glam.

But the image runs even deeper than fans might realise.

“For the denouement of the ‘Ophelia’ video, I wanted to match the framing exactly to the album cover, so that people are like, ‘Oh, so the cover is a reference to the Ophelia painting, and this ending is a reference to the cover.’ So, art history for pop fans!”

The painting in question is Sir John Everett Millais’ Ophelia (1851–52), depicting Shakespeare’s doomed heroine floating in the water before her death. Swift reimagines the story’s ending:

“Ophelia drowned because Hamlet just messed with her head so much that she went crazy and she couldn’t take it anymore, and all these men were just gaslighting her until she drowned,” she said. “But in my version, what if the hook is that you saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia? Like, basically you are the reason why I didn’t end up like this tragic, poetic hero girl who passed away in a fictional world?”

Then, with a grin: “I love Shakespeare… It holds up. It’s actually not overhyped! And I love those tragedies so much that it hurts me that they die. This is now the second song where I’ve gone back in and been like, ‘Yo, what if they got married instead of they die?’” (“Love Story” being the first, of course.)

Even the smallest details have meaning… or humour. In a Busby Berkeley–inspired pool scene, Swift and her dancers don bathing caps and carry life preservers in a nod to the screen-swimming icon Esther Williams. “That’s a play on Ophelia,” Swift said. “She drowned, but we’ve got these lifesaving devices, which could have prevented that from happening,” she added, tongue firmly in cheek.

And yes, that was her bread. “Oh, I can bake the bread… Can it be my bread? Can my bread be in the music video?” she joked during prep. The next day, she proudly declared, “This is a really exciting day for me as a baker, because my bread is actually a music video star as of today.”

To avoid leaks, “The Fate of Ophelia” wasn’t played on set. The dancers performed in silence to a click track while Swift directed: “We’re in secret sauce,” she said. “No one’s hearing this track. All anyone’s hearing in the room is just click. So I have to be able to inform the dancers, ‘You need to feel this in this moment.’”

Swift’s YouTube release adds to what’s already a historic launch week for The Life of a Showgirl. Luminate reports the album sold 2.7 million copies on its first day — the second-highest weekly total ever since SoundScan began in 1991, behind only Adele’s 25.

With six more days of sales, plus streaming figures and Ophelia’s inevitable viral reign, Swift might just claim the all-time record.

Meanwhile, lyric videos for all 11 other tracks — starting with “Opalite” — are rolling out one by one on YouTube, each featuring looping footage from “The Fate of Ophelia” set.