Taylor Swift has spoken out about her choice to cast Teen Wolf star Dylan O’Brien in her short film for ‘All Too Well’, saying he was her first choice for the role.

In an interview with for Bustle, Swift shared her thoughts on the actor and why she cast him as a manipulative ex-boyfriend to Sadie Sink in All Too Well: The Short Film.

“Dylan was my first choice for the ‘All Too Well’ short film because he has that versatility I was looking for,” Swift wrote in an email to the publication.

“I’d seen his work and heard nothing but wonderful things about him as a person. Ultimately I want to work with people who love what they do and come at it with enthusiasm because that’s how I approach creating things too.”

The 30-track Red (Taylor’s Version) made a big splash with its launch back in November, topping the charts with the biggest first-day streams by a female artist ever on Spotify with 90.8 million global streams. This record broke Taylor’s own Spotify record with 2020’s Folklore, which saw a whopping 80.6 million streams in its first day.

In addition, with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift became the most streamed female in a single day in the entire history of Spotify last Friday, with over 122.9 million streams, approximately three-quarters coming from the new album.

Swift began rerecording her songs last year after her early music was sold twice without her consent: first to talent manager Scooter Braun, then to Shamrock Capital Advisors in Los Angeles. Since its debut, Red (Taylor’s Version) has managed to outdo the original album on both streaming services and on social media.

“I know this will diminish the value of my old masters, but I hope you will understand that this is my only way of regaining the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums and also allowing my fans to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter,” Swift wrote to the investment firm last October on her decision to rerecord.

Check out Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film here: