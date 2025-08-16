Taylor Swift fans believe they’ve found evidence suggesting the megastar will headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime show.

Rumours of Swift performing at the biggest day on the US sports calendar began after publicly courted by her now-boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023. But those whispers have ramped up after she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, during a two-hour interview on the New Heights podcast with Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

Swifties are convinced she dropped a trail of Easter eggs during the podcast, hinting at an appearance at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium next February.

“I’m never going to plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life,” Swift said on the show. “It’s always going to be towards music, something I have coming up.”

One fan believes they uncovered two details during the appearance, writing in a post to X: “You cannot convince me otherwise.”

Their first piece of evidence was Swift referencing her love for baking on the podcast, specifically sourdough, saying: “I’m thinking of sourdough 60% of the time.”

“This year is Super Bowl 60 being held at Levi’s Stadium, home to the (San Francisco) 49ers, and guess who their mascot is…SOURDOUGH SAM!” the user’s post reads, before going deeper on the numerology.

“Taylor then said, ’47 seconds’ and ‘47,000’ during the New Heights podcast. Santa Clara, where the (San Francisco) 49ers play, was the 47th stop on The Eras Tour.”

They finished the post with a final observation, noting that the Heisman Trophy – awarded to the top player in college football – is on the shelf behind Kelce and Swift.

“TAYLOR! SWIFT! IS! A! MASTERMIND!”

Adding more fuel to the Levi’s Stadium speculation fire, the jeans brand itself shared a TikTok replacing its logo on a jean pocket with a sparkly orange rectangle to celebrate the announcement of The Life of a Showgirl.

“Subtle swap for the big day,” the denim company captioned the post, which has been played nearly 3 million times already.