Taylor Swift has just been confirmed as the third headliner of the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury, set to take place from June 24-28 next year. Swift joins previously announced headliners Paul McCartney and Diana Ross.

“I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there! 💋”, Swift tweeted.

“I’m so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020,” shares Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis. “She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.”

This appearance marks Swift’s first-ever appearance at Glastonbury. She is the first female musician to headline since Adele in 2016, and the sixth solo female headliner in the festival’s history.

On December 13th, Swift celebrated her 30th birthday — in the most Taylor Swift way imaginable. The musician through a Christmas-themed birthday party, and it looked like an absolute dream.”Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind… I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*,” she shared on Instagram.

Last month, Swift was awarded Artist of the Decade at the 2019 American Music Awards. During the ceremony, Swift performed a career-spanning medley.

Swift’s performance follows a public feud with music industry moguls Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta after they allegedly attempted to bar her from performing cuts from her back-catalogue at the ceremony. In an open letter, Swift alleged that “they [Braun, Borchetta] claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

