Kendrick Lamar record label, TDE, has recently teased new music could be coming from the Los Angeles-based rapper in cryptic Insta post.

In a recent post from Anthony Tiffith, or dangerookipawaa on Instagram, the TDE CEO gave a teaser for new Kendrick Lamar music that was embedded in his very clothing. On top of Tiffith’s usual TDE hat was a Nike sweatshirt sporting the title of K-Dot’s 2017 album Damn. Tiffith’s pose also strikes a familiar chord with the aforementioned album’s cover in which Kenrick looks to the ground in a despondent manner.

Tiffith’s post, in conjunction with recent images showing Kendrick Lamar working in a music studio, points all signals towards long-awaited new music. The red lighting in the studio evokes strong emotions and is reminiscent of Lamar’s Damn album, which may hint at the album’s influence on future projects, providing similar themes and textures for his upcoming music.

Additionally, Sounwave, who has worked on every Kendrick Lamar project since Lamar’s self-titled EP back in 2009, is being active on Instagram for the first time in months.

Kendrick Lamar has been reported to be dropping a new single on Friday, February 11th by Billboard ahead of his halftime performance for Super Bowl LVI where he will play alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige. Lamar’s single could point towards the release of a surprise album coming and is dropping in the same month as Kanye West’s anticipated Donda 2. Any new music would be much appreciated by from his fans, who have not seen a studio album from the artist since the 2010s.

Kendrick’s last album, a production for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film, titled Black Panther: The Album, was released February 9th, 2018 to widespread acclaim. Tomorrow, February 9th, 2022, marks four years since Kendrick Lamar released the album. The respected and loved rap artist has since been on hiatus. Both TDE artists, SZA and Kendrick Lamar, haven’t released a studio album since 2017 with the albums Ctrl and Damn respectively.

Lamar’s next album will be his last studio album with record label TDE