In 2016 SZA collectively shocked fans across the globe when she published a tweet declaring that she plans to quit making music.

The now-deleted social media remark was a reply to a fan who asked when her new album was coming out. “I actually quit, @Iampunch can release my album if he ever feels like it.” SZA Tweeted.

@Iampunch is the social media handle for Terrance Louis “Punch” Henderson who is the co-president of music label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). The label counts Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and SZA amongst its signed musicians.

Punch didn’t publically acknowledge SZA’s tweet at the time, which was actually referring to her album CTRL. The album was hugely successful and six years later the award-winning singer is still signed to the label. During an interview with MIC, Punch was asked specifically about the tweet, and how he handles artists’ reactions.

“You’re entering into a real relationship when you manage an artist and you’re developing an artist. It’s not just “make this song and here’s a beat.” You gotta learn these people, and they’ve gotta learn you,’ he began.

Punch added: “I always give the example of the change when SZA came. With the first four guys, it was pretty simple: I understand that I can get them up 30 minutes before an interview, wipe your face and go do it. I tried that with SZA, and she had a fit. ‘I need at least two hours.’ That was a part of the growing, so now I know.”

Punch also touched on the pressure that’s placed on musicians for their next record, after they produce a very successful album.

“I just think it has to be honest. The common thread is the honesty. If that’s there, then I’m happy with that, personally,” he said.

“People want to grow with you, but they also don’t want to stray too far from what they fell in love with. So you gotta keep all these things in mind, to a certain degree.”

