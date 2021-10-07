Tears For Fears have announced the release of their first studio album in seventeen years, The Tipping Point, set to arrive on February 25th, 2022, via Concord Records.

The Tipping Point saw Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith reunite with longtime collaborator, producer Charlton Pettus. Alongside producers and songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.

Ahead of the release of the record, the band have unveiled the first, titular single ‘The Tipping Point.’ Inspired by a defining experience in Orzabel’s life, the song captures the anguish of watching somebody you love lose a long-standing battle with disease. The track arrives with a music video, directed by Matt Mahurin (Joni Mitchell, U2, Metallica,) watch it below.

Watch ‘The Tipping Point’ by Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears’ last album, Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, arrived in 2014. On penning a new album, Roland Orzabal says, “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Curt Smith adds, “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

You can find the full tracklist and album artwork below:

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

THE TIPPING POINT Tracklisting

1. ‘No Small Thing’

2. ‘The Tipping Point’

3. ‘Long, Long, Long Time’

4. ‘Break The Man’

5. ‘My Demons’

6. ‘Rivers Of Mercy’

7. ‘Please Be Happy’

8. ‘Master Plan’

9. ‘End Of Night’

10.’Stay’

Additional Tracks On The Deluxe CD Edition

11. ‘Let It All Evolve’

12. ‘Secret Location’

13. ‘Shame (Cry Heaven)’