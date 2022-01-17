Ted Nugent has insisted that he doesn’t take his exclusion from the Rock and Roll Hall fame personally, saying many deserving artists have been snubbed in favour of those outside the genre.

Speaking to The Real Music Observer about the validity of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Nugent was unsurprisingly opinionated on the issue.

“When I criticise the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame… Let’s take me out of the equation. Let’s say I don’t qualify — which is ridiculous — but let’s pretend I don’t qualify. But why Abba before Styx? Why Patti Smith before Triumph? Why Grandmaster Flash or Jay-Z at all? he began.

“I mean, to think that they would qualify before the artists I just mentioned, and myself included, it’s just dishonest and it’s literally disrespectful to the gods of this music — Chuck [Berry] and Bo [Diddley] and all the gods that created this incredible soundtrack.

Nugent continued, “But I don’t take it personally because I don’t need it. And quite honestly, the authenticity of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has been so tainted by the inclusion of not just non-rockers but anti-rockers, Madonna? Really?

“So I find it offensive on that level,” he added.

“I go back to the people thinking I hated Grandmaster Flash. I don’t hate anybody… I don’t take this stuff personally but I find it offensive to real rockers, to real rock artists and to real rock and roll fans.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Because Grandmaster Flash in the Rock And Roll… And I hope he’s happy, I hope he’s healthy and successful. But Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame? Why don’t we just go down to Chuck Berry’s grave and take a shit on it?

“That’s what that represents to me. And it’s unforgivable.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Ted Nugent discussing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: